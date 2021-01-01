Netribution is 21 today: so version 2.1

No new content!

Still no-one’s getting paid!

But there’s a tiny grain of hope…

Netribution launched 21 years ago today without a plan on how to pay the writers, beyond ‘get VC money’, and closed 99 weekly issues and one dotcom crash later. We relaunched in January 2006 amidst Web 2.0, when Google Ads made it appear that by increasing site visitors we could print money from them. But the $100+ in the first month didn’t grow as new writers added fresh film articles, cartoons, interviews, reviews and news – it shrank, as Google's Publisher Network also grew and the relative value of ‘attention’ shrank with it. After a few more years the only people posting content on Netribution were PR companies, link farms and me (sorry).

Most web publishers are so starved of cash on the open web that they’re now enslaved by advertising stalkbots, luring us in with clickbait headlines and opinion-news catering to our dreams and delusions, so we can reveal ever more personal details that can be sold to other ad stalker networks. Attention remains the main business model for the open web (even though contextual advertising – what Google Ads used to be built on – doesn't't require any tracking).

And yet many of us pay subscriptions to Spotify or Netflix; Prime and Disney Plus; Now and Mubi, the Guardian or Audible. We subscribe to Patreons and donate to crowdfunders. But how much of my time online slips between the producers I donate to? The majority – and I’d have to subscribe a few dozen more publications to change that. Why isn’t there an optional subscription for the open web?

Subscription for the open web

And last year two arrived. One, Scroll, is a more conventional ‘one subscription, many publishers’ commercial offer with the Atlantic, Slate and Mother Jones reflecting its US base. But another arrived which is less a company and more an open technology, similar to the idea behind the Brave browser – which lets you block adverts,but donate to publishers from a web wallet as you travel the web so they don’t lose out. Web Monetization (their Z, not mine!) is a new protocol implementing something similar to Brave’s Basic Attention Token, but not tied to a single browser or currency (it uses the Interledger network, but this in turn is a kind of currency, country and company-agnostic global payments settling system).

Web monetization is a way for sites to earn thru your attention – anonymously. Sign up with a provider, and invisibly as you wonder the web you drop tiny anonymous golden breadcrumbs – from you to any other site who has signed-up. Coil – the only subscription service to use Web Monetization so far – claims to pay out $0.36 per hour (tho falling after someone has spent $4.50 in a month). It might not sound like much, but compare a 4 minute track or short film: $0.024 on Coil versus Spotify’s $0.00437 or YouTube’s $0.00074. Put another way, you’d need to 42 plays of a track with Web Monetization to make $1, against 228 times on Spotify and 1351 times on YouTube.

So I signed up to Coil, paying $5 a month, and now as I wonder the web, the extension I added to Firefox occasionally flashes green in the toolbar to say I’m paying as I read: perhaps it’s the Coronavirus Tech Handbook, or the New Yorker for an article about the Queen’s Gambit.

But paying is only one half of the idea, so I created a wallet via Uphold and added it to Netribution.co.uk, FundYourFilm.com and my personal sites on August 18th last year. Adding it just meant adding a single metatag to the header of the page pointing to the wallet (look in the source code of the New Yorker and you’ll see <meta name="monetization" content="$spsp.coil.com/donate/condenast”/> ).

I had low expectations as Coil isn’t well known, the concept is new – and it faces the viscous circle of not enough content to get subscribers, and not enough subscribers to get publishers. But, so far my sites have made £1.15 from strangers.

A grain of hope

So – after this most trying, tough and regularly distressing year – where the business of fake-news talking of ‘scamdemic’ must be responsible for thousands of deaths– this seems like the tiniest of steps forward. For it would mean Web 2.0 had finally fixed one of it’s fundamental bugs – that the only revenue model for the free, open, distributed web is the big data of surveilling ad networks. Instead there’s also now the means for people who are happy and able to pay for what we consume online, to do so; this in turn could incentivise and reward quality over clickbait.

Of course there’s the risk that people start paywalling their content to those without a subscription (Web Monetization includes examples to both hide adverts and unlock content to site visitors with a wallet). But as the Guardian has shown, free is a powerful way of attracting subscribers – the newspaper had circulation of under half a million when I was growing up - despite being free, their 160 million monthly visitors helped them get a million subscribers.

And £1.15 is far less than what Google Ads offered 16 years ago; but it’s early; it could take a decade or more to get anywhere near Netflix’s 195 million global subscribers; and all my sites are largely dormant; this is the first new post here in over four years.But the idea is coherent and the tech seems to work; I can see how with a little effort we could change the wallet on each page to that of the author of the article, so they could get paid directly. But a caveat – I’d not call this the advent of Web 3.0 yet – there’s still far too many major bugs in Web 2.0 to resolve and something like this will have its own challenges if it scales. But in opening up a new revenue model, at protocol level (ie not in the exclusive hands of a single giant corporation), it feels like the first step forward in a quite a while.